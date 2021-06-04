Iran Charges 10 Officials Over 2020 Downing Of Ukrainian Airliner Near Tehran

By RFE/RL's Radio Farda

Iran says it has charged 10 officials over the crash of a Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) jet that was shot down last year, killing all 176 people on board.

Gholam Abbas Torki, the former military prosecutor for Tehran Province, said on April 6 that the 10 have been "brought to responsibility" and will face trial to determine "the necessary conclusions" over the incident in January 2020, the semiofficial ISNA news agency reported.

Torki, who made the comments at a ceremony where he was handing over the office to his successor, gave no further details.

Tehran initially claimed the plane had crashed, but admitted three days after the tragedy that Flight PS752, which was headed to Kyiv, had been shot down "unintentionally" by the country's air defenses.

Iranian forces say they downed the Boeing 737 after mistaking it for an incoming missile at a time of high tensions with the United States.

Iran later called it a "disastrous mistake" by forces who were on high alert.

Iran's Civil Aviation Organization's interim report blamed the tragedy on the misalignment of a radar system and lack of communication between the air-defense operator and his commanders.

Those who died in the crash included citizens of Afghanistan, Britain, Canada, Germany, Iran, Sweden, and Ukraine.

With reporting by ISNA