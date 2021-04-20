Iran jointly producing COVID-19 vaccines with three countries

04/20/21

Sources: Tehran Times & Mehr News Agency

Iran is currently producing COVID-19 vaccines jointly with three countries of Cuba, Russia, and Australia, Mostafa Qanei, secretary of the biotechnology development office of the Vice Presidency for Science and Technology, said on Monday.

One of the vaccines is the Cuban-Iranian Soberana-02 vaccine, and the other is the Russian-Iranian Gamaleya vaccine, he explained.

The third joint vaccine will be produced in Iran in cooperation with Australia, Qanei added, ISNA reported.

The COVIRAN BAREKAT vaccine will be available sooner than other domestic vaccines, and the Soberana-02 will also be mass-produced sooner than other jointly-developed vaccines, he noted.

COVIRAN BAREKAT, the first coronavirus vaccine made by researchers at the Headquarters for Executing the Order of the Imam which was unveiled on December 29, 2020, started to be mass-produced on March 29.

BAREKAT vaccine will be released in mid-June, he stated, adding that the fourth homegrown vaccine "Osvid-19" produced by Osvah Pharmaceutical Company vaccine will also be available in early September.

Out of 16 vaccine production cases, four cases received a code of ethics and it is hoped that another three to four cases will succeed in receiving license by September, he concluded.

The second Iranian coronavirus vaccine, Razi Cov Pars, which started the clinical trial on February 27, will be mass-produced in early August. Fakhra vaccine, the third homegrown vaccine, was unveiled and started the clinical trial on March 16.

Iran started mass vaccination against COVID-19 with Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine on February 9; which is also going to be co-produced by the two countries.

Alireza Raeisi, spokesman for the National Headquarters for Coronavirus control said that so far, a total of 1,895,000 doses of vaccine has been delivered to the country, including, 420,000 doses of Sputnik V vaccine from Russia, 650,000 doses of vaccine from China, 125,000 doses from India, 700,000 doses of Astrazeneca vaccine from South Korea (from the World Health Organization's COVAX facility).

According to the latest announcement of the Ministry of Health, 376,684 people have received the first dose of Corona vaccine and 121,803 people the second dose of the vaccine in Iran.

COVID-19 death toll in Iran passes 67,500

he number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran surpassed 67,500 on Tuesday.

Providing the latest statistics on the coronavirus infection, the Health Ministry's spokeswoman said on Tuesday that the pandemic has claimed 395 lives over the past 24 hours, one of the highest numbers of fatalities over the past five months.

The overall coronavirus death toll in Iran stands at 67,525, Sima Lari added.

She said the total number of people who tested positive for COVID-19 in the country has surpassed 2,286,927 after the detection of 25,492 new cases since Monday.

Of the new cases detected over the past 24 hours, 3,365 patients have been admitted to the hospital, the spokesperson added.

Some 1,810,531 patients have recovered from the coronavirus infection so far or have been discharged from hospitals across Iran, Lari said.

Among those undergoing treatment at present, 4,911 are being kept in the Intensive Care Units of medical centers because of critical health conditions, she noted.

The spokeswoman also said more that more than 14.61 million coronavirus diagnostic tests have been carried out in Iran so far and 480,646 people have received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

The number of people infected with COVID-19 across the world has surpassed 142.75 million and the death toll has exceeded 3,044,558 million.