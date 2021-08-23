Exhibition by Collective for Black Iranians -- Hasteem: We Are Here

08/23/21

Hasteem is an exhibition produced by the Collective for Black Iranians to raise awareness on the intersection of being Black, African/of African descent and Iranian. The Collective invites the global community to embark on a journey of understanding the different segments that make up who we are. The Collective affirms the interconnectedness between Blackness and the Iranian identity.

Discover the shared past, present and future of African, African descent, Black and non-Black Iranians. An exhibition that powerfully brings together Black, non-Black, Afro-Iranian, Black American and African artists for the first time in the Iranian community, telling the history and stories of an erased reality. From the history of Khyzran born in Zanzibar and trafficked into Iran through the Persian Gulf, to the Zang rebellion and pearl divers as well as the stories and points of view of Black and Afro-Iranians today, this exhibition will widen horizons of what it means to be Iranian.

Hasteem is a call from the Collective, Black and Afro-Iranian thought leaders and creatives from around the world to complete the mainstream narrative around Blackness, Africa, Iran and its region, a call to see humanity in all its intersections.

Friday, September 3, 2021, 5:30 PM to Friday, September 24, 2021, 6:30 PM

Twelve Gates Arts

106 North 2nd Street

Philadelphia, PA, 19106 (map)

