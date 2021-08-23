Summer Group Exhibition by Iranian-American Artists: Once Upon a Time

08/23/21

Public Opening: Saturday, August 28th, 2021. 11 am - 5pm

ADVOCARTSY

434 N. La Cienega Blvd. West Hollywood, CA 90048

Curatorial Statement:

Myth, fantasy, and memory collide in Once Upon a Time, a group exhibition exploring the dialogue between contemporary artists of Iranian origin whose work is inspired by or acts as a reimagined form of memory or fairytale. The Persian equivalent of "Once upon a time" is "Yeki bood, yeki nabood," literally translating to "There was one and there was not one." Beginning stories with this tradition communicates an indefinite amount of time, space and duality. This exhibition is composed of artists working across various disciplines, the marriage of these disparate visual motifs crystallizes the concepts of myth, fantasy, and memory into an entity that feels alive. Through Once Upon a Time, we aim to traverse the common narrative body in search of a central thread woven throughout the complex tapestry of life as we understand it.

Including works by:

Afsoon. Pouya Afshar. Mohammad Barrangi. Ali Dadgar. Siavash Jaraiedi. Simin Keramati. Yassi Mazandi. Dana Nehdaran. Dariush Nehdaran. Mobina Nouri. Samira Nowparast. Hadi Salehi. Sepideh Salehi. Shadi Yousefian.

