Ali Ansarian, Former Defender Of Iran National Football Team, Dies Of Coronavirus

02/04/21

Source: Tehran Times

Former Iran and Persepolis football team defender Ali Ansarian died of COVID-19 on Wednesday. Ansarian passed away at the age of 43 at the Farhikhtegan Hospital in Tehran, capital of Iran.



Ali Ansarian:

1977-2021

Ansarian started his footballing career in Fajr Sepasi in 1996 and joined Persepolis two years later.

علی انصاریان از میان ما پر کشید... pic.twitter.com/NOgGL4rQCC — P e r s e p o l i s (@PersepolisFC) February 3, 2021

Ansarian also represented Iran national football team from 1998 to 2007.

Last week, Mehrdad Minavand, who represented Iran in the 1998 FIFA World Cup, died of COVID-19 in Tehran.



Rest in Peace Mehrdad Minavand & Ali Ansarian



Minavand was also a member of Persepolis football club.















