Ali Ansarian, Former Defender Of Iran National Football Team, Dies Of Coronavirus

Source: Tehran Times
Former Iran and Persepolis football team defender Ali Ansarian died of COVID-19 on Wednesday. Ansarian passed away at the age of 43 at the Farhikhtegan Hospital in Tehran, capital of Iran.
Ansarian started his footballing career in Fajr Sepasi in 1996 and joined Persepolis two years later.
علی انصاریان از میان ما پر کشید... pic.twitter.com/NOgGL4rQCC— P e r s e p o l i s (@PersepolisFC) February 3, 2021
Ansarian also represented Iran national football team from 1998 to 2007.
Last week, Mehrdad Minavand, who represented Iran in the 1998 FIFA World Cup, died of COVID-19 in Tehran.
Rest in Peace Mehrdad Minavand & Ali Ansarian
Minavand was also a member of Persepolis football club.
🖤Our deepest sympathies go to the family and friends of former Iranian footballer Ali Ansarian who dies of #COVID19 at the age of 43! pic.twitter.com/EEuBs4Uxy7— AFC (@theafcdotcom) February 3, 2021