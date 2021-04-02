Art Business & Economy Diaspora Energy & Oil Environment & Geography Events Film & Music For Peace Health & Medicine Heritage & History Literature & Books Diaspora Middle East & Asia Philanthropy Politics Rights Science & Education Sports Society & Culture Travel Environment Women

Ali Ansarian, Former Defender Of Iran National Football Team, Dies Of Coronavirus

02/04/21

Source: Tehran Times

Former Iran and Persepolis football team defender Ali Ansarian died of COVID-19 on Wednesday.  Ansarian passed away at the age of 43 at the Farhikhtegan Hospital in Tehran, capital of Iran.


Ali Ansarian:
1977-2021

Ansarian started his footballing career in Fajr Sepasi in 1996 and joined Persepolis two years later.

Ansarian also represented Iran national football team from 1998 to 2007.

Last week, Mehrdad Minavand, who represented Iran in the 1998 FIFA World Cup, died of COVID-19 in Tehran.


Rest in Peace Mehrdad Minavand & Ali Ansarian

Minavand was also a member of Persepolis football club.








