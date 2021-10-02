'Sun Children' by Iranian director Majid Majidi shortlisted for 2021 Oscars

02/10/21

Source: Mehr News Agency

Iranian feature 'Sun Children' directed by acclaimed filmmaker Majid Majidi has been shortlisted for the 2021 Academy Awards.





The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced the shortlists for nine categories for the upcoming Oscars, according to Variety. The categories and number of films include documentary feature (15), documentary short subject (10), international feature (15), makeup and hairstyling (10), original score (15), original song (15), animated short film (10), live action short film (10) and visual effects (10).

The shortlist voting concluded on Feb. 5, and the remaining will move on to the official phase one voting, which will take place on March 5-9. The Oscar nominations will be announced on March 15, with the show scheduled to take place on April 25.

Sun Children 14 other international features received the quota to this round from among 93 works.

This is the full list of international features accepted in this round:

"Another Round" (Denmark) - directed Thomas Vinterberg

"Better Days" (Hong Kong) - directed by Derek Tsang

"Charlatan" (Czech Republic) - directed by Agnieszka Holland

"Collective" (Romania) - directed by Alexander Nanau

"Dear Comrades!" (Russia) - directed by

"I'm No Longer Here" (Mexico) - directed by Fernando Frias

"Hope" (Norway) - directed by Maria Sodahl

"La Llorona" (Guatemala) - directed by Jayro Bustamante

"The Mole Agent" (Chile) - directed by Maite Alberdi

"Night of the Kings" (Ivory Coast) - Philippe Lacote

"Quo Vadis, Aida?" (Bosnia and Herzegovina) - directed by Jasmila Zbanic

"Sun Children" (Iran) - directed by Majid Majidi

"Two of Us" (France) - directed by Filippo Meneghetti

"A Sun" (Taiwan) - directed by Chung Mong-hong

"The Man Who Sold His Skin" (Tunisia) - directed by Kaouther Ben Hania

Directed by Majid Majidi, the film tells the story of 12-year-old Ali and his three friends. Together, they work hard to survive and support their families, doing small jobs in a garage and committing petty crimes to make fast money. Everything changes, however, when Ali is entrusted to find a hidden treasure underground but must first enroll at the Sun School, a charitable institution that tries to educate street kids and child laborers.

The movie had its Iranian premiere during the 38th Fajr Film Festival in Tehran last February, garnering the Crystal Simorghs for best film, script and set design.

Numerous international events, including the 77th Venice Film Festival, have also screened the movie. The festival honored the film's star Ruhollah Zamani with the Marcello Mastroianni Award.