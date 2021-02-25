CHIP Fellowship For Young Iranian-Americans: Apply For Summer 2021 By March 15th

Source: Public Affairs Alliance of Iranian Americans (PAAIA)
Are you a young Iranian American applying to summer internships on Capitol Hill? If so, the CHIP fellowship might be for you!
Applications Now Open for Summer 2021 Fellowships
Deadline to Apply: March 15th
PAAIA's Capitol Hill Internship Program (CHIP) is a program designed to promote increased civic participation among young Iranian Americans. The program supports qualified Iranian American college students or recent graduates in their internships in congressional offices, where they will learn more about the legislative process. The program is unique in that the selected applicants will have their experience on Capitol Hill complemented with PAAIA events as well as opportunities to network with and be mentored by Iranian American staff on Capitol Hill, in the administration, and in non-governmental organizations throughout Washington, DC.
If interested, please apply by March 15th.
We encourage applicants who have already secured their internships or are in
the process of applying to congressional internships to consider applying to the
CHIP fellowship! If you have any questions about this opportunity, feel free to
reach out to emily@paaia.org.
Apply Here By March 15th!
About PAAIA:
ABOUT PAAIA: The Public Affairs Alliance of Iranian Americans, PAAIA, Inc., is a nonprofit, nonpartisan, nonreligious 501(c)(4) organization that serves the interests of Iranian Americans and represents the community before U.S. policymakers and the American public at large