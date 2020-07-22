Saeidi brothers short music videos clips tuned to frantic pace of modern life

07/22/20

Source: Tehran Times

Vocalist brothers Ali and Mohammad Saeidi have initiated a plan to enrich the daily lives of those people who have little patience or spare time by recording short music videos. The music videos run less than one minute and each promotes one more Iranian art indirectly.



Brothers Ali and Mohammad Saeidi

website | youtube | wikipedia | instagram

In a post published on Instagram, the twin brothers said that their plan is a matter of necessity in modern life.

They also wrote that most of people in the modern world are hasty and no longer have patience to hear any preludes in songs or a longer musical piece.

Thus, they choose one or two verses which are intended to be the point of each music video. The songs are performed in various gushehs, the totality of melodies of the Persian traditional music system.

They have recently released "There Is No Help" from a poem by Emad Khorsani, which was recorded at Barsian Mosque, a Seljuk era (1037-1194) monument located in the village of Barsian near the central Iranian city of Isfahan, the hometown of the Saeidi brothers.

Iranian architecture is indirectly observed in this video.

Saeidi brothers have collaborated with numerous prominent musicians, including maestro Farhad Fakhreddini, the founder of Iran's National Orchestra.