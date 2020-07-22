Iran COVID-19 update as of January 18: 5,806 new cases, 83 deaths

07/22/20

Source: Mehr News Agency

The Iranian Health Ministry has confirmed 5,806 COVID-19 infections and 83 deaths due to respiratory disease in the past 24 hours. Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari made the announcement on Monday, saying that the total coronavirus cases in the country have so far reached 1,336,217 with the death toll standing at 56,886.

According to Lari, 4,348 patients are in critical condition while 1,125,499 patients have recovered.

So far, over 8.58 million tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases, she added.

According to the latest figures, close to 94.54 million people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths passing 2.04 million and recoveries exceeding 68.2 million.