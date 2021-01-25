7 Iranian companies join United Nations Climate Technology Centre and Network

01/25/21

Sources: Tehran Times & United Nations Climate Technology Centre and Network (CTCN)

Seven Iranian companies and technology groups have joined the United Nations Climate Technology Centre and Network (CTCN), IRNA reported on Sunday.

The CTCN is the operational arm of the UNFCCC Technology Mechanism, hosted by the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) and the UN Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO).



The Centre promotes the accelerated transfer of environmentally sound technologies for low carbon and climate-resilient development at the request of developing countries.



With the support of the Center for Progress and Development of Iran, 7 companies have been able to join the CTCN so far.



Globally, 623 companies have joined the Climate Technology Centre and Network, 64 of which are international institutions and the rest are from 94 countries, with the largest number belonging to South Korea.



The CTCN aims to address barriers that hinder the development and transfer of climate technologies and to thereby help create an enabling environment for reduced greenhouse gas emissions and climate vulnerability improved local innovation capacities and increased investments in climate technology projects.

Profile of the Iranian that have joined CTCN:

Monenco Iran

Sector(s) of expertise: Energy efficiency, Cross-sectoral, Waste management, Water, Infrastructure and Urban planning, Early warning and Environmental assessment

Monenco Iran Consulting Engineers, a leading global provider of professional engineering and consulting services was formed in 1973 as a joint venture between the private sector of Iran and Montreal Engineering Company of Canada and started its activities in Iran energy industry. Currently, Monenco Iran Consulting Engineers is a private entity which Mapna Group, AMEC Foster Wheeler, and MIR Engineering and Technology Management Company (Employees' share) are the main shareholders.

FARAB

Sector(s) of expertise: Renewable energy, Water, Energy efficiency, Transport

Farab company was established in 1983 and began operating as the main contractor in the field of hydro power plant in 1992. It broadened its range of activities to other fields including smart metering, solar power plant, railway industries, water treatment plants, water desalination plants and independent power production projects.

Khavaran Institute of Higher Education

Sector(s) of expertise: Early warning and Environmental assessment

Khavaran Institute of Higher Education (KHI) is a non-governmental newly established tertiary education (10 years). The number of students in KHI exceeds 3500 out of which more than 3000 study in under-graduate and about 500 students at the post graduate levels. The fields of specialties conducted in KHI are technical and engineering. The KHI has its own research plan where all thesis and researches must comply with KHI plan. The main goal of this plan is environmental issues.

AMID Development Management Consultant Team

Sector(s) of expertise: Renewable energy, Industry, Marine and Fisheries, Transport

The mission of AMID Management Development Consultants as a private enterprise is participating in the design and institutionalization of scientific, aboriginal and efficient models in engineering in Iran through capacity building in policy research and management consulting both in public and private sector, in various industries especially energy and marine fields.

Behineh Sazan Sanat Tasisat

Sector(s) of expertise: Energy efficiency, Industry

Behineh Sazan Sanat Tasisat (BSST) is a company with theoretical knowledge and industrial experience in climate change mitigation, such as increasing energy efficiency. BSST attempts to achieve its targets by:

Sector(s) of expertise: Agriculture, Energy efficiency

Haamoon corporation is a multipurpose agricultural company engaged in agribusiness and production of hybrid seeds and greenhouses. They offer efficient solutions to farmers around the world to produce more from their land while sustaining the world's natural resources. They maintain their presence in all sectors of the agricultural business as well as continuously investing in innovation and research.

Foolad Technic International Engineering Company

Sector(s) of expertise: Energy efficiency, Industry, Waste management

Foolad Technic is an international engineering company, rendering services in industrial and development projects in the form of feasibility studies, management, engineering, procurement & construction on turn-key basis or in level of local and foreign markets through efficient conducting investments of private and government sectors.