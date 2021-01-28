Publication of 'Studies in Ancient Persia and the Achaemenid Period'

Source: Iran Heritage Foundation

The Iran Heritage Foundation is pleased to announce the recent publication of a book entitled Studies in Ancient Persia and the Achaemenid Period, edited by John Curtis, the Academic Director of IHF. The book is published by James Clarke & Co and has been sponsored by IHF.

The publication has an appreciation and biography of Terence Mitchell, Keeper of Western Asiatic Antiquities at the British Museum 1985-1989, as well as articles by: Paul Collins on 'Five unpublished Persepolis relief fragments in the Ashmolean Museum'; John Curtis on 'Where did the Persian kings live in Babylon?'; Christopher Walker on 'The use of seals in Babylonia under the Achaemenids'; Alan Millard on 'An Iranian in the court of King Nebuchadnezzar'; Terence Mitchell on 'Biblical archaeology in the Persian period', Shahrokh Razmjou on 'Textual connections between the Cyrus Cylinder and the Bible with particular reference to Isaiah'; Prudence Harper on 'Interpreting Sasanian beards: significant images in an interconnected world'; and Mahnaz Moazami on 'Sasanian-Zoroastrian intellectual life in the 5th and 6th centuries AD'. The book can be ordered here.

The Iran Heritage Foundation is a non-political UK registered charity with the mission to promote and preserve the history, languages and cultures of Iran and the Persianate world. The objectives of the Foundation are achieved by organising and supporting activities of cultural or scholarly merit. IHF programmes include sponsoring teaching posts and fellowships at universities and museums, giving grants for academic research and cultural activities, and organising regular events and conferences, both in the United Kingdom and abroad. is a non-political UK registered charity with the mission to promote and preserve the history, languages and cultures of Iran and the Persianate world. The objectives of the Foundation are achieved by organising and supporting activities of cultural or scholarly merit. IHF programmes include sponsoring teaching posts and fellowships at universities and museums, giving grants for academic research and cultural activities, and organising regular events and conferences, both in the United Kingdom and abroad.

