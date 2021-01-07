Art Business & Economy Diaspora Energy & Oil Environment & Geography Events Film & Music For Peace Health & Medicine Heritage & History Literature & Books Diaspora Middle East & Asia Philanthropy Politics Rights Science & Education Sports Society & Culture Travel Environment Women

Home RSS Feed News Archive Bookstore Persian Calendar Web Sites twitter facebook About Contact
   Bookmark and Share

Iran's 2022 World Cup qualifiers fixtures revealed

07/01/21

Source: Tehran Times

Iran will start the 2022 World Cup qualification Round 3 with a match against Syria on Sept. 2. The 'Persian Leopards' discovered their path to the 2022 Qatar World Cup, with the groups for the third round of Asian qualification announced on Thursday.

Group A consists of  Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, South Korea, Syria and United Arab Emirates.

Group B consists of Australia, China, Japan, Oman, Saudi Arabia and Vietnam.

The top two sides from each group will advance directly to the 2022 World Cup, while the third place teams will enter the playoff rounds.

Iran's fixtures:

Sept. 2, 2021: Iran v Syria
Sept. 7, 2021: Iraq v Iran
Oct. 7, 2021: UAE v Iran
Oct. 12, 2021: Iran v South Korea
Nov. 11, 2021: Lebanon v Iran
Nov. 16, 2021: Syria v Iran
Jan. 27, 2022: Iran v Iraq
Feb. 1, 2022: Iran v UAE
March 24, 2022: South Korea v Iran
March 29, 2022: Iran v Lebanon


© Copyright 2021 NetNative (All Rights Reserved)