Iran's 2022 World Cup qualifiers fixtures revealed

Source: Tehran Times
Iran will start the 2022 World Cup qualification Round 3 with a match against Syria on Sept. 2. The 'Persian Leopards' discovered their path to the 2022 Qatar World Cup, with the groups for the third round of Asian qualification announced on Thursday.
🌞 Which player will illuminate Round 3 in Asian #WCQ? pic.twitter.com/LktCUhPD5C— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) July 1, 2021
Group A consists of Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, South Korea, Syria and United Arab Emirates.
Group B consists of Australia, China, Japan, Oman, Saudi Arabia and Vietnam.
The top two sides from each group will advance directly to the 2022 World Cup, while the third place teams will enter the playoff rounds.
Iran's fixtures:
Sept. 2, 2021: Iran v Syria
Sept. 7, 2021: Iraq v Iran
Oct. 7, 2021: UAE v Iran
Oct. 12, 2021: Iran v South Korea
Nov. 11, 2021: Lebanon v Iran
Nov. 16, 2021: Syria v Iran
Jan. 27, 2022: Iran v Iraq
Feb. 1, 2022: Iran v UAE
March 24, 2022: South Korea v Iran
March 29, 2022: Iran v Lebanon