Water inflow into Iranian dams declines 47% yr/yr

07/12/21

Source: Tehran Times

Water inflow into the Iranian dams from the beginning of the current water year (late September 2020) up to July 9, has decreased by 47 percent compared to the previous year's same period, according to the Iran Water Resources Management Company's data.

As reported, the total volume of water inflow to the reservoirs of the country's dams in the mentioned period reached 27.29 billion cubic meters, while the figure stood at 51.7 billion cubic meters in the previous year's same period.

Based on the mentioned data, compared to the figures for the previous water year, the volume of water outflow from the country's dams has also decreased by 34 percent to stand at 28.86 billion cubic meters.

The total volume of water stored behind the country's dams is reported to be 25.56 billion cubic meters on July 9, while the figure stood at 36.11 billion cubic meters last year.

The capacity of Iran's dam reservoirs currently stands at 50.5 billion cubic meters.

The sudden increase in temperature in Iran and the decline of rainfalls across the country have caused severe drought in the current year so that the energy ministry is implementing new programs for managing water and electricity consumption.

Out of a total of 183 currently operational dams across Iran, 52 are related to the Caspian Sea catchment area, 12 are based in the Urumieh basin, 68 dams are located in the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman watersheds, 34 dams are in the Central Plateau, 11 dams are in Sarakhs catchment basin, and another six dams are located across the eastern boundary basin (Hamoun).