"The Statue" by Iranian director Mohsen Salehifard tops at VAFI & RAFI animation festival

06/07/21

Source: Tehran Times

Iranian short movie "The Statue" has won first prize at the 12th VAFI & RAFI International Children and Youth Animation Film Festival in Croatia. The festival took place in the cities of Rijeka and Varazdin from May 27 to 29 and June 3 to 6.



"The Statue" by Iranian director Mohsen Salehifard

Directed by Mohsen Salehifard, "The Statue" tells the story of a sculptor who engages with the clay of his sculpture and shapes it.

The animation, which won the award in the RAFI 15-18 category, was produced by the Najafabad branch of the Iranian Young Cinema Society.

"Geomancy" by Jost Sesko from Slovenia won a special mention in this section.

In the RAFI 0-6 category, "You Can Fly!" by Korean director Sung Bae Park received the top prize, while "Tonka Will Do It Tomorrow" by Croatian director Morana Dolenc won a special mention.

The best film award in the RAFI 7-10 category went to "Marmalade" by Radostina Neykova from Bulgaria. "Nestling" by Russian director Marat Valerievich Narimanov received a special mention.

"It Will Never Be" by Croatian director Mateja Stefinscak was selected as best film in the RAFI 11-14 section. "Dandedog" by Portuguese director Elmano Diogo won a special mention.

Out of 218 correctly submitted animated films in the VAFI section, 80 of them were selected to compete in the official competition.

In the RAFI section, the organizers received 627 submissions and 73 competed in the official competition.