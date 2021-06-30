Second Iranian coronavirus vaccine gets emergency use license

06/30/21

Source: Tehran Times

The Pastu Covac vaccine, developed by the Pasteur Institute of Iran, has received an emergency use license, Health Minister Saeed Namaki said on Wednesday. In the third clinical trial phase, the vaccine has been injected into 44,000 volunteers in Cuba and 25,000 volunteers in Iran, he added.





Previously, Namaki had said the Pastu Covac vaccine has shown a 62 percent efficiency on new variants of coronavirus first emerged in South Africa and Brazil, 6 times more effective than the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The British AstraZeneca vaccine is 11 percent effective against new mutants of coronavirus identified in South Africa and Brazil, he added.

The vaccine's production line can deliver one million doses a month in the first trimester, then two million doses a month in the second trimester, and possibly three million doses a month in the third trimester.

In addition, the CovPars Razi, Fakhra, and Spicogen vaccines are likely to be licensed for emergency use and mass-produced by late September if their clinical trial is successful.

The CovPars Razi developed by the Razi Vaccine and Serum Research Institute which started the clinical trial on February 27 will be administered among the population in early August.

Iran has also successfully completed the first phase of the human trial for Fakhra vaccine, the third domestically developed COVID-19 vaccine, named after martyred nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

"Osvid-19", the fourth domestic vaccine produced by Osvah Pharmaceutical Company is also undergoing human trials, which will also be available in early September.

On May 24, the first coronavirus vaccine made by the private sector in Iran succeeded in receiving the code of ethics and entered the phase of clinical studies.

Homegrown COVIRAN BAREKAT vaccine has received the license for public use.

Eleven countries from Asia and South America, and a European country have asked for importing Iranian-made coronavirus vaccine (COVIRAN BAREKAT), Hassan Jalili, the vaccine's production manager, has said. "However, it is the Health Ministry that sets the policy for exporting vaccines," he added, Tasnim reported.

Results of the second human trial phase showed that the vaccine creates immunity by 93.5 percent, he noted.

"We are preparing documents related to the vaccine to be sent to the World Health Organization once the third clinical phase is completed."



63 Iranian cities are in COVID-19 red alert state

