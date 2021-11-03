Art Business & Economy Diaspora Energy & Oil Environment & Geography Events Film & Music For Peace Health & Medicine Heritage & History Literature & Books Diaspora Middle East & Asia Philanthropy Politics Rights Science & Education Sports Society & Culture Travel Environment Women

Photos: Friendship Tree Planting Ceremony in Tehran

03/11/21

Photos by Mona Hoobehfekr, ISNA

The Friendship Tree Planting Ceremony was held in Behesht Madaran Park on Wednesday afternoon with participation of Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, Mayor of Tehran Pirouz Hanachi, and the spouses of foreign diplomats residing in Tehran.


''The tree of friendship between nations'', this is how top Iranian diplomat, Mohammad Javad Zarif, called the tree that he planted in this beautiful park in Tehran.


The ceremonies came as part of the annual tradition of tree planting, which is marked across Iran to usher in the Persian New Year on March 21. The Iranian foreign minister said tree planting is a time for human beings to reconcile, not only with nature, but with each other.































