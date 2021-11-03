PHOTOS: Giant colored eggs in Tehran to welcome Persian New Year Norooz

03/11/21

Photos by Pantea Nikzad, Mehr News Agency

To mark the beginning of the Persian New Year, also known as Norooz, visual artists in Tehran are painting large eggs to be installed in various locations in the city. This year Norooz starts on Saturday, March 20th at 2:37 AM PST.

Norooz (literally "New Day") is the name of the Iranian New Year, also known as the Persian New Year, which is celebrated worldwide by the Iranians and Turkic peoples, along with some other ethno-linguistic groups, as the beginning of the New Year.

International Norooz Day was proclaimed by the United Nations General Assembly, in its resolution A/RES/64/253 of 2010, at the initiative of several countries that share this holiday (Afghanistan, Albania, Azerbaijan, the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkey and Turkmenistan.

Inscribed in 2009 on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity as a cultural tradition observed by numerous peoples, Norooz is an ancestral festivity marking the first day of spring and the renewal of nature. It promotes values of peace and solidarity between generations and within families as well as reconciliation and neighbourliness, thus contributing to cultural diversity and friendship among peoples and different communities.

































































