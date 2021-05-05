Persepolis restorers start work on Seljuk-era inscription

Source: Tehran Times

A team of cultural heritage restorers from the UNESCO-registered Persepolis has commenced work on a Seljuk-era (1037-1194) inscription, which is located in Khorramabad, the capital of Lorestan province.

"The lack of adequate restoration and protection caused further erosion and destruction of this historical monument," Mehr quoted Seyyed Amin Qasemi, the provincial tourism chief, as saying on Monday.

"Considering the sensitivity of the restoration of stone monuments, a specialized team of Persepolis restorers was invited to inspect the inscription and develop their proposal."

The inscription has written on a large stone with a height of 3.5 meters in Kufic, which is a type of Arabic script.

The Seljuk engraving is the symbol of the rich culture of people in this region. The main topic of the inscription is about cutting taxes, feeding livestock on the Shapur I pastures, and forbid some unpleasant customs.

The principal purpose of carving the Seljuk inscription was the association of government with the people about informing the new rules. The place of this inscription has selected so that each caravan that was coming from the Iranian plateau could perceive the inscription.

Seljuk, also spelled, Seljuq, was a ruling military family of the Oguz (Ghuzz) Turkic tribes that invaded southwestern Asia in the 11th century and eventually founded an empire that included Mesopotamia, Syria, Palestine, and most of Iran. Their advance marked the beginning of Turkish power in the Middle East.

Soaked in history and culture, Lorestan is one of the lesser-known travel destinations in Iran, which mainly acts as a gateway to the sweltering plains below in adjoining Khuzestan province. Most travelers just pass through on their way to the UNESCO sites of Susa, Tchogha Zanbil, and Shushtar Historical Hydraulic System. Lorestan is also a region of raw beauty that an avid nature lover could spend weeks exploring.

Lorestan was inhabited by Iranian Indo-European peoples, including the Medes, c. 1000 BC. Cimmerians and Scythians intermittently ruled the region from about 700 to 625 BC. Lorestan was incorporated into the growing Achaemenid Empire in about 540 BC and successively was part of the Seleucid, Parthian, and Sasanid dynasties.