Photos: Dedicated Iranian teacher holds classes on prairies during pandemic

05/07/21

Photos by Rahele Hesari, Islamic Republic News Agency

Kolsoom Faqiri, 39, is a teacher who works in an elementary school in Chaharchenar village, suburb of Gorgan, the capital of northern Golestan province in Iran.  Since the outbreak of coronavirus and despite suffering from heart disease, Faqiri has held classes on vast plains and prairies near her house on a regular basis. This dedicated teacher is standing on her feet for long hours, against the advice of physicians, since her students cannot afford buying smartphones or tablets to attend classes online.


Iranian teacher Kolsoom Faqiri






























