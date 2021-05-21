Iran starts pumping oil into strategic Goreh-Jask pipeline

05/21/21

Source: Tehran Times

Managing director of the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) has announced the beginning of oil transfer operation through Goreh-Jask pipeline which is laid from Goreh oil terminal in the southwestern Bushehr Province to Jask oil terminal along the Gulf of Oman.

Masoud Karbasian made the announcement on the sidelines of the signing ceremony of Farzad B gas field development deal on Monday, the NIOC portal reported on Wednesday.

Stating that the Goreh-Jask oil transfer project is currently the largest project in Iran's oil industry, Karbasian said: "Production of transmission valves, electric pumps, laying a thousand kilometers of pipeline along with the construction of storage tanks, terminals and the single point mooring (SPM) in Jask port using domestic capacities shows the national determination for completing this great and strategic project."

According to the official, the Goreh-Jask project, due to its high sensitivity, has gone through several additional tests in various stages to make sure that the project will be completed without any defects and with the best quality.

He further noted that it will take less than a month for the pumped oil to reach Jask oil terminal and then the project will be officially inaugurated by President Hassan Rouhani.

As the country's second major oil terminal, Jask terminal is under construction on 60 hectares of land and with nearly 260 million Euros of investment.

The Goreh-Jask oil transfer project is going to provide Iran with an alternative route for the country's crude oil exports that are currently carried out through the Strait of Hormuz.

Back in December 2020, the official had announced that the implementation of Goreh-Jask project by domestic contractors had saved the country over 500 million Euros.

Goreh-Jask project, which is aimed at expanding the oil transport capacity in the south of the country to one million barrels a day, was started in late June 2020.