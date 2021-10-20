Art Business & Economy Diaspora Energy & Oil Environment & Geography Events Film & Music For Peace Health & Medicine Heritage & History Literature & Books Diaspora Middle East & Asia Philanthropy Politics Rights Science & Education Sports Society & Culture Travel Environment Women

Iran women's ice hockey team defeat Russia in Dubai tournament

10/20/21

Source: Mehr News Agency

Iranian women's ice hockey team passed Russia in their second match in the UAE tournament. The Iranian national women's ice hockey team won against the powerful Russian team in their second match on Tuesday.

The Iranian team defeated the team of Russia 4-2 while they had lost to the Emarati team 3-0.

The tournament is being held in Dubai.

Meanwhile, the Iranian national men's ice hockey team will face the team of Russia later today.


