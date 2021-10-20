Iran women's ice hockey team defeat Russia in Dubai tournament

Source: Mehr News Agency
Iranian women's ice hockey team passed Russia in their second match in the UAE tournament. The Iranian national women's ice hockey team won against the powerful Russian team in their second match on Tuesday.
#تیمملی_زنان_هاکی روی یخ ایران که برای نخستین بار به مسابقات بینالمللی راه یافته بود، توانست شگفتیساز شود و تیم قدرتمند روسیه را با نتیجه ۴ بر ۲ شکست دهد تا یک قدم به مسابقات #جامجهانی قرقیزستان که قرار است اسفند امسال برگزار شود، نزدیکتر شود. pic.twitter.com/SOtk6Ha00v— روزنامه شرق (@SharghDaily) October 19, 2021
The Iranian team defeated the team of Russia 4-2 while they had lost to the Emarati team 3-0.
The tournament is being held in Dubai.
Meanwhile, the Iranian national men's ice hockey team will face the team of Russia later today.