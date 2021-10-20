The Same Dogs Are Barking Again!

10/20/21

By Kambiz Zarrabi

The Israeli alarmists say they are convinced that Iran is on the brink of a dangerous breakout stage in developing its nuclear bomb. Oy-vey, oy-vey; better stop them now before it's too late!

The Secretary of State, Tony Blinken, seems to confirm that we are running out of time for bringing the Iranians to the negotiating table to discuss a less forceful resolution to stop the ticking bomb. Israelis believe they now see a green light from Washington, which means that they can take a unilateral military action against Iran without objections or support by the United States.

O, really?!

Israel-worshipers in the US Congress are sounding off their impromptu statements in support of the Jewish state. Most of them, especially the high-profile Democrats like Nancy Pelosi and Steny Hoyer, whose subservience to the Israel lobby, AIPAC, is even more boldly on display than the Republicans' devotion to Donald Trump, and for similar reasons, feel obligated to reaffirm America's unwavering attachment to Israel. And, as is the case with the Republicans and their true feelings about Trump, it matters little how they truly feel inside their hearts about that forever-demanding troublemaker half-way around the world.

The Israeli regime, of course, doesn't give a damn whether its fan club in the US Congress does its dance routine out of true love for the Zionist state, or out of fear of reprisal by its powerful lobby; very much the same as the relationship between the Trump supporters among the Republicans and that deified clown. All Israel wants from its intimidated benefactor is the continuation of the multifaceted support; and it has always been getting it even more generously than it asks for!

So, is it going to be fire this time? Will Israel strike Iran without the approval or at least the knowledge of the United States? I do not believe it will. My reasoning is simple: If Israel does launch an attack against Iran, the Iranian regime would most certainly consider the United States directly involved in orchestrating that attack; and the Israeli regime knows that would be the case. Would Israel, then, risk dragging its chief benefactor, the United States, into another war of attrition in the Middle East?

So, why would the brilliant Israeli strategists risk taking such a dangerous, even potentially fatal, step when the time-tested cry-wolf tactics have been working so well for them? It deserves repeating the sentence: All Israel wants from its intimidated benefactor is the continuation of the multifaceted support; and it has always been getting it even more generously than it asks for!

After all, how could the United States hold any financial or military support back from a little friend and ally that is under existential threat by a monster?!

The Iranian strategists are also undoubtedly aware of this ongoing chess game, and choose to play along. The louder the Zionist dogs bark, the stronger the Iranian hardliners' control over the affairs of Iran: and, the stronger the power of the Iranian hardliners, the louder the barking of the Zionist dogs! What a perfect circle or circus this is!

Could this vicious circle get interrupted?

The answer may lie in Iran's broader opening to the rising dragon to the east, China; and in turn, China's global rivalry against the United States.

Interesting times lie ahead.

