Parvin Bahmani, Qashqai vocalist known as mother of Iranian lullabies, dies at 72

10/25/21

Source: Tehran Times

Qashqai music vocalist Parvin Bahmani, who was considered the mother of Iranian lullabies, died at Tehran's Sajjad Hospital on Thursday. She was 72. She was suffering from serious lung and heart problems, Persian news websites announced.

Born in Shiraz, Bahmani gained admission to the Teacher Training University in the city. She pursued a teaching career, which spanned 16 years.

She also attended traditional music courses taught by masters such as Mohammad-Hossein Kiani, Habib Khan Gorgin, Gholamreza Bahmani and Mohammad-Qoli KHorshid.

Due to her Qashqai origin, Bahmani centered on the Qashqai music, gathering a great variety of lullabies sung by the women of the nomadic community and other Iranian nomadic tribes.

Bahmani was gradually considered the mother of Iranian lullabies due to her painstaking studies on the lullabies and her impressive performances of folksongs.

Bahmani made one of her masterpieces for Iranian filmmaker Manijeh Hekmat's 2008 drama "Three Women", which earned her additional fame.

She moved to Tehran the same year, however, she never ignored her family origin so that she always wore her Qashqai attire in public and at official ceremonies.

Bahmani was invited to perform at several international music festivals across the world. One of her latest performances was organized during the Voice of East Festival at the Moscow State Tchaikovsky Conservatory in 2016.

The Ayenedar Regional Music Festival also honored Bahmani in 2016 with a lifetime achievement award.

She was invited on July 10, 2018 to unveil a bust of Bibi Maryam Bakhtiari, a Lorish revolutionary and activist of the Constitutional Revolution, which was set at the National Library and Archives of Iran.

Bahmani published her studies in several books, including "Biographies of Qashaqai Artists" and "Celebrated Qashaqi Women".

Her songs were recorded on several albums such as "In Memory of Forud", "Qashqai Songs" and "Qashqai Love Songs".

She was married to Nader Sheshboluki and is survived by her sons Damun and Ashkan, and her daughters Azita and Afsun.