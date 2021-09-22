Art Business & Economy Diaspora Energy & Oil Environment & Geography Events Film & Music For Peace Health & Medicine Heritage & History Literature & Books Diaspora Middle East & Asia Philanthropy Politics Rights Science & Education Sports Society & Culture Travel Environment Women

Home RSS Feed News Archive Bookstore Persian Calendar Web Sites twitter facebook About Contact
   Bookmark and Share

Elnaz Rekabi: First Iranian woman to win a medal at IFSC World Championships

09/22/21

Source: Tehran Times

Elnaz Rekabi from Iran became the first woman in the country to win a medal at the International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) World Championships. Rekabi won the bronze medal at the Women's Combined. Austrian climber Jessica Pilz won the gold medal and the silver medal went to Slovenian Mia Krampl.

"I am very happy to win the medal because the best climbers in the world have participated in the competition and I didn't think I could win the medal," Rekabi said.

 

Rekabi, nicknamed spider woman, started climbing in her youth when her brother had become an Asian vice champion in competitive climbing at a competition in Zanjan, a city in northwestern Iran.

The final stage of the 2021 International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) World Championships commenced in Moscow, Russia on Sept. 16 and brought 167 athletes (70 women and 97 men) together.

 


© Copyright 2021 NetNative (All Rights Reserved)