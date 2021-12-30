An important note to Payvand.com visitors and contributors

12/30/21

Dear Payvand.com visitors and contributors,

It has been a pleasure to serve you since 1995. This has been a wonderful and rewarding journey. We started payvand.com to be a reliable source of information on Iran. During the last 25+ years we have learned so much. We also become acquainted with so many wonderful people and enjoyed contributions and support from so many both in Iran and abroad. And we tried to do our best with the little resources and limited time we had. Hopefully we have not let you down...

But it is now time for us to move on and let others continue the journey...

Payvand.com will cease operations as of Jan 1st, 2022.

Again thank you for being with us and for your kind support!